Hurricane Florence LIVE UPDATES

We’re watching Florence from multiple angles.

To watch live cams from WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina, Click on the links below.

Note: Cameras may go dark due to high wind gusts.

Surf City:

U.S.S. North Carolina Camera

Ocean Isle Beach Camera

Southport Camera

Elizabethtown Camera

Pier 14 in Myrtle Beach

Click Here to watch Livecams from WWAY-TV

Click Here to watch Livecams from Pier 14 Restaurant and Lounge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Live Cam From Apex, North Carolina



Hurricane Florence is expected to bring devastation to the Carolinas and beyond. Click here to donate to the Red Cross to help the Carolinas rebuild after the storm. Our thoughts are with our neighbors in the Carolinas.