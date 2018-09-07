I got to pose with the “Florida Georgia Line Big Machine Brickyard Vodka 400” race car. Good Morning from Steve and Jessica. This weekend is the “Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line.” I got to pose with the car at a recent trip to Indianapolis!! SHARE RELATED CONTENT I can’t believe I ate the whole thing! It’s new stadium food of the NFL season. We celebrate the World’s Oldest Cheese! 7,200 years old!! Jessica’s award winning pie is going to State Fair level! What profession pays? Choose wisely! My favorite motivational speakers are part of “In The Community” this week. Jessica’s Zippy is alive and well! Not good.