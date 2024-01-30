93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

I Will Always Love You Music Festival returning to Dollywood

January 30, 2024 4:30PM EST
The guest-favorite I Will Always Love You Music Festival is returning to Dollywood this spring.

Slated for March 9 to April 14, the event will feature a singalong show spotlighting Dolly Parton‘s timeless hits, as well as a new show, Trio, to honor 1987’s Trio album that featured Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt

More details on the I Will Always Love You Music Festival will be announced soon.

You can purchase tickets to Dollywood at dollywood.com.

