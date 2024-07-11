Ice Ice Baby

I read a story this week about some park rangers in Tucson Arizona who baked banana bread inside a car. 116 on the outside of the car. 165 inside at 11:00 AM. By 2:00 PM it was 211 in the car and they baked the bread. That’s some wild heat going on there. Luckily we don’t get anything like that but it does get hot here.

As you know, if you have animals that spend time outside, you need to make sure they have shade and water to keep cool. It’s great if you can bring them inside but if one is an Arabian horse that’s about 1200 lbs and another that’s 900, they don’t do well inside the house. So the next best thing is to land in the care of my wife who spoils her animals.

While I’m a nut for keep their water troughs clean, my wife has gone a step further. I suggested this a week ago or so and now she’s doing it. She freezes a bucket of water every day and early each afternoon, she gives them their own little iceberg. The horses are loving the cool water. At first, I wondered what it would take to get the ice to come out of the bucket but she just floats it for a minute or so and it pops right out.

One of the horses likes to play in her water tank so I’m waiting to see if this is just a cool drink or if it becomes and even cooler tub toy to play with. (Kucklehead!). I get mad when I’ve cleaned their water troughs and she plays in the water. As you may have guessed, that’s not a good combination. Big horse feet with dust on them stomping around inside the water tank.

But so far, the ice is a huge hit.