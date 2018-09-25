“If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”: Justin Moore speaks to Parkland families during emotional benefit

ABC/Image Group LAIt was an emotional weekend for Justin Moore, as the Arkansas native played the first #MSDCountryStrong benefit Friday night in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people lost their lives during the shooting at at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this past Valentine’s Day.

Before starting his set, Justin invited the victims’ families onstage and donated $30,000 to the MSD fund, which helps victims and survivors of gun violence in schools.

Since Justin has four small children himself, it’s an issue that affects him deeply.

“I send each and every one of them to school every day and drop them off. Usually it’s late,” he told the crowd. “But I drop them off each and every day. My first prayer is that they’ll come home safe that afternoon. I can’t even fathom what these families up here…have had to deal with and the difficulty this has caused.”

Justin then went on to sing his touching #1 from 2011, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

