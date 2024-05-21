If You Are Fashionably Challenged, Try The “Sandwich Method”

TikTok to the rescue again! At least for those of us who are fashionably challenged as I like to say. Now I would like to preface this by saying I am not really fashionably challenged but I do have a lot of family members and friends (mostly men) who are and so I want to share a little helpful tip for those struggling to put together an outfit every day and that would be the “Sandwich Method.”

What is the “Sandwich Method”? Thank you for asking. If you need an easy way to choose an outfit in the morning, TikTok is in love with the “Sandwich Method”. Basically, it means matching your shoes to your shirt. So they’re the same color, or close. And your pants or skirt are sandwiched in the middle. But it doesn’t have to be shoes. You could also wear jeans and a blue hat or blue sunglasses, so they’re the bread and your shirt is the meat. The idea is to just create balance in your outfit without being too matchy-matchy.

Now I will admit this method has been around for a very long time but no name was put to it. Thanks to our trusty TikTok, the hack can now help educate all fashionably challenged people and give them more confidence in their fashion abilities.