If You Don’t Like Romance, Check Out These Horror Movies For Valentines Day

A couple of bridal zombies do not like to be disturbed. The man points to the camera with an angry expression. Shallow DOF with focus on the man.

Let’s be honest- some of us physically gag at the sight of lovey-dovey romance. It’s just to much for our brains to handle which means Valentines Day isn’t our thing. We usually hide in our rooms to avoid all of the mushiness on this day. But this year, if you want to participate in Valentine’s Day but romance ain’t your thing and horror is, I got you covered!

Here is a list of 10 horror movies that kind of have a Valentine’s Day love theme (yes, I know some of them are a stretch) to keep you entertained this Valentine’s Day:

1. “Bones and All” (2022)

2. “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992)

3. “Bride of Chucky” (1998)

4. “Crimson Peak” (2015)

5. “The Fly” (1986)

6. “Let the Right One In” (2008)

7. “Lisa Frankenstein” (2024) (In theaters now)

8. “Misery” (1990)

9. “My Bloody Valentine” (1981) (There’s also the 2009 remake.)

10. “Valentine” (2001)