‘I’m In Love’: Hailey Whitters announces new EP + drops title track

Hailey Whitters is “in love,” and so are we.

The “Everything She Ain’t” singer has announced her new six-song EP, I’m In Love, arriving July 28.

Of her upcoming project, Hailey reflects, “My last two LPs were concept records – The Dream being about my Nashville experience, and Raised was a love letter to the heartland I’m from. Both of these records are foundational to who I am. Along the way I’ve lived a lot of life and learned a lot about myself, and I’m excited to get more personal and straight from the heart with this next chapter.”

“If you’ve made it this far, you know where I’m coming from,” she adds. “Now I’m ready to share where I’ve been and who I am.”

Hailey also coupled her announcement with the surprise release of the EP’s title track, which is out on all digital music platforms.

“I knew the minute I heard this song I had to record it,” Hailey says of the jubilant “I’m In Love.” “I didn’t write it (Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, & Cameron Bedell did), but I wish I had. I love – pun intended – the quirky language and spirit. Every time I sing it I’m smiling like a big ol sap because it just makes me so happy and puts me in a good mood.”

I’m In Love is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Hailey’s I’m In Love EP:

“Tie’r Down”

“Countryside Chick”

“I’m In Love”

“Mellencamp”

“Bad Love”

“Everything She Ain’t”

