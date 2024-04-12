In Brief: CBS gives ‘S.W.A.T.’ a surprise renewal, and more

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Interstellar will be rereleased in theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary. The film, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon as a group of astronauts tasked with finding a new planet for humankind to colonize, grossed $731 million worldwide when it debuted in 2014. Interstellar will return to theaters in 70mm IMAX and on digital screens on September 27, 2024 …

Apple TV+ on Thursday dropped the trailer for its new sci-fi thriller Dark Matter. The nine-episode original series, based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, follows a physicist, professor and family man — played by Joel Edgerton — who’s abducted into an alternate version of his life while walking home on the streets of Chicago, per the streaming service. That leads him on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from an unbeatable foe: himself. Dark Matter — also starring Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, as well as Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley — debuts May 8 on Apple TV+ …

After bringing S.W.A.T. back for what was billed as its seventh and final season back in 2023, CBS has decided to renew the popular show for an eighth season. “Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement on Thursday. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season” …

