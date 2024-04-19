In Brief: CBS renews ‘Elsbeth’ for season 2, and more

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Hit Man, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Anyone but You‘s Glen Powell. The film, based on a 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth, itself based on a true story, follows Powell as “a strait-laced professor [who] uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings.” He meets his match in a client — played by Adria Arjona — who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight and mixed-up identities, per the streamer. Hit Man premieres in select theaters on May 24 and Netflix on June 7 …

Ahead of its fifth episode, which aired Thursday, CBS renewed its freshman drama Elsbeth for a second season. The series follows Carrie Preston‘s titular character Elsbeth Tascioni, a role she previously played on The Good Wife and The Good Fight, as she leaves Chicago and heads to New York for a new investigative role. The series, per the network, is averaging 11 million viewers per episode in Live+35 multiplatform viewing. According to Nielsen’s most current data, the series has garnered 7.27 million viewers. Elsbeth also stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson …

The American Film Institute will celebrate Nicole Kidman‘s career on April 27. TNT will air a tribute special on June 17, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kidman will be honored by her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, along with Morgan Freeman and Naomi Watts, among others. Big Little Lies co-star Meryl Streep will make the award presentation. Kidman is the first Aussie to receive the award …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.