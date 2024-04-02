In Brief: Cumberbatch and Colman married to ‘War of the Roses’ remake, and more

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and The Crown‘s Olivia Colman have signed on to star in The Roses, a reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses. Directed by Bombshell helmer Jay Roach, Deadline says the dark comedy centers on Theo and Ivy — played respectively by Cumberbatch and Colman — a seemingly successful couple that sees, “the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.” The War of the Roses, directed by Danny DeVito and starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, grossed $160 million worldwide …

Barbara Rush, who appeared in many movies and TV shows, including It Came From Outer Space and Peyton Place, died Sunday, her daughter, Fox News Channel correspondent Claudia Cowan, announced, according to Variety. Rush also appeared in the soap opera All My Children and on 7th Heaven, and films such as Robin and the 7 Hoods …

Deadline reports Poor Things‘ Kathryn Hunter, The West Wing‘s Mary McCormack, The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Rachel Blanchard, Scream VI‘s Devyn Nekoda, Millennium‘s Klea Scott and Emily Mitchell have joined the cast of the Dakota Fanning-led horror film Vicious. The film, per the outlet, “follows a young woman who, after being left with a strange present from a late-night visitor, must spend the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift” …

