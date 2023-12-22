93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

In Brief: HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for season 3, and more

December 22, 2023 8:30AM EST
HBO has renewed The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, for a third season. Carrie CoonMorgan SpectorCynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski star in the series, set in “a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost,” according to the premium cable channel, which reports total premiere-night viewing for the second season grew for six consecutive weeks, culminating in a series high for the season 2 finale …

The Critics Choice Association announced on Thursday, December 21, that the location for its 29th annual Critics Choice Awards has been moved from the Fairmont Century Plaza — where it’s been held for the past two years — to The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica due to a labor dispute. Chelsea Handler will once again host the show, which will be carried live on The CW on Sunday, January 14, at 7 p.m. ET …

Sony announced on Thursday, December 21, that the Scarlett Johansson/Channing Tatum Apple Original Films production, formerly titled Project Artemis, is set for a July 12 premiere, according to Variety. Additionally, Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, also from Apple Original Films, will open September 20 in IMAX and premium large formats …

