In Brief: Jeremy Irons joining ‘The Morning Show’, and more

The Toronto International Film Festival will honor Cate Blanchett with its Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at this year’s festival. The two-time Oscar winner will also participate in an In Conversation With … event, which will look back over her career. The award is given to a leading woman in the motion picture industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation. Other notable honorees include filmmaker and screenwriter David Cronenberg, who will receive the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, and actor Amy Adams, who’ll pick up the TIFF Tribute Performer Award. The 49th Toronto Film Festival takes place Sept. 5-15 …

The Morning Show has tapped Jeremy Irons to play Martin Levy, the father of Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy, in the show’s fourth season, according to Variety. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, along with season 4 addition Marion Cotillard …

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon has been added to the cast of Peter Farrelly‘s Amazon Studios action comedy Balls Up, joining Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser, according to Deadline. Balls Up centers around “two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match,” per the outlet. “Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country” …

Variety is reporting that Prime Video’s forthcoming Blade Runner: 2099 series, which is starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, has just beefed up its cast. The sci-fi drama based on Ridley Scott‘s 1981 classic will also feature Scottish newcomer Lewis Gribben and Dimitri Abold in main roles. Johnny Harris, Katelyn Rose Downey, Matthew Needham, English actor and comedian Daniel Rigby, Sheila Atim and Amy Lennox will have recurring guest roles, the trade says …

