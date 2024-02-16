In Brief: Jon Hamm joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’, and more

Meryl Streep has inked a deal to reprise her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest to Martin Short‘s Oliver Putnam, in the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline. She joins Molly Shannon, who was added to the cast in a recurring role in season 4. The new episodes will find Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez‘s characters visiting Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz’s killer, according to the trade …

Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been tapped for a recurring role on Taylor Sheridan‘s upcoming Paramount+ series Landman, the streaming service announced on Thursday, February 15. He joins Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore. The series, based on the podcast Boomtown, is described as “a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs … an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” Hamm will play Monty Miller, “a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Thornton’s character, Tommy Norris” …

Marvel Animation shared the teaser trailer for Disney+’s upcoming series X-Men ’97. The 10-episode series, “revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them,” per the streaming service. The mutants “are challenged like never before … forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.” X-Men ’97 launches March 20 …

