In Brief: More ESPYs presenters named, and more

Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe and Colman Domingo are among the celebrity presenters for ESPN’s 2024 ESPYS, the cable sports channel has revealed. They’ll be joined by some of the biggest names in sports, including Drew Brees and Lindsay Vonn. The 2024 ESPYS, hosted by Serena Williams, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC …

Netflix has dropped the trailer for season 2 of Rob Lowe‘s workplace comedy Unstable. Lowe plays Ellis Dragon, a “universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur” and CEO of a biotechnology company called Dragon. In season 2, Ellis, who survives a plan to oust him from the company, facing another round of people trying to seize power, including his son, Jackson, played by Lowe’s real-life son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable returns Aug. 1 on Netflix …

Back to Black star Marisa Abela got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, actor and writer Jamie Bogyo. “She said she’ll think about it,” Bogyo, 31, captioned a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, including a still photo of the 27-year-old actress holding a rose while showing off the engagement ring, a video of her in Jamie’s arms and a clip of the couple at a surprise party …

