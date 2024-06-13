In Honor Of Wedding Month, Here Are 15 Interesting Wedding Traditions Around The World

Did you know that in most states, June is considered wedding month? Well, I didn’t know that either, in fact I just found out about it.

So in honor of wedding month, I thought it would be fun to look into some unique and interesting wedding traditions from around the world to see how different cultures celebrate!

Check it out and if you are getting married soon, maybe try incorporating one of these.

China: Crying Ritual

In Tujia weddings, the bride is expected to cry for an hour a day for a month before the wedding to show her devotion.

Germany: Polterabend

Friends and family break porcelain dishes the night before the wedding for good luck. The couple must clean up the mess together.

India: Seven Steps

In Hindu weddings, the couple takes seven steps around a sacred fire, each step representing a vow they make to each other.

Scotland: Blackening the Bride

The bride and sometimes the groom are covered in a mixture of flour, soot, and feathers before being paraded around town.

South Korea: Beating the Groom’s Feet

After the ceremony, the groom’s friends remove his shoes and beat his feet with fish or a cane to prepare him for marriage.

Mexico: Lasso Ritual

During the ceremony, a lasso or rosary is wrapped around the couple in a figure-eight to symbolize their eternal bond.

Greece: Rolling a Baby on the Bed

The newlyweds roll a baby on their bed to bless them with fertility.

Russia: Ransom of the Bride

The groom has to pay a ransom to the bride’s family in playful negotiations before the wedding ceremony.

Czech Republic: Baby Shower

An infant is placed on the couple’s bed to bless them with fertility and good luck.

Philippines: Dove Release

The couple releases a pair of doves to symbolize a harmonious and peaceful marriage.

Italy: Breaking a Vase

The couple breaks a vase or glass, and the number of pieces signifies the number of happy years they will have together.

Kenya: Maasai Blessing

The bride’s father spits on her head and breasts to bless her marriage.

Norway: Bride and Groom’s Shoes

During the reception, guests try to steal the bride’s shoes to ensure the groom will have to look after her well.

Japan: San-San-Kudo

The bride and groom take three sips each from three different cups of sake, symbolizing the union of two families.

France: La Soupe

The wedding couple eats from a chamber pot filled with champagne, chocolate, and other goodies to signify their future home life.