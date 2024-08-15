93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Is Pumpkin Spice Love Over?

August 15, 2024 3:49PM EDT
Pumpkin spice latte. Please see my portfolio for other drinks and holiday related images.

Is America’s obsession with pumpkin spice fading? Not entirely—it’s still a favorite, but its popularity isn’t what it once was.

With the first day of fall still more than a month away (September 22nd), a recent poll reveals that 58% of Americans no longer consider pumpkin spice the top fall flavor.

In fact, it ranked only fourth overall. Here are the Top 10 fall flavors that beat it out:

  1. Cinnamon: 39% consider it a favorite fall flavor.
  2. Salted Caramel: 37%.
  3. Candy Apple: 36%.
  4. Pumpkin Spice: Only 32% say it’s a favorite.
  5. Maple: 28%.
  6. S’mores: 28%. (Aren’t s’mores more of a summer treat?)
  7. Pecan: 26%.
  8. Toasted Marshmallow: 24%. (Is this really a fall flavor?)
  9. Sweet Potato: 20%.
  10. Cranberry: 19%.

