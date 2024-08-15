Is Pumpkin Spice Love Over?
August 15, 2024 3:49PM EDT
Is America’s obsession with pumpkin spice fading? Not entirely—it’s still a favorite, but its popularity isn’t what it once was.
With the first day of fall still more than a month away (September 22nd), a recent poll reveals that 58% of Americans no longer consider pumpkin spice the top fall flavor.
In fact, it ranked only fourth overall. Here are the Top 10 fall flavors that beat it out:
- Cinnamon: 39% consider it a favorite fall flavor.
- Salted Caramel: 37%.
- Candy Apple: 36%.
- Pumpkin Spice: Only 32% say it’s a favorite.
- Maple: 28%.
- S’mores: 28%. (Aren’t s’mores more of a summer treat?)
- Pecan: 26%.
- Toasted Marshmallow: 24%. (Is this really a fall flavor?)
- Sweet Potato: 20%.
- Cranberry: 19%.