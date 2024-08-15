Is Pumpkin Spice Love Over?

Pumpkin spice latte. Please see my portfolio for other drinks and holiday related images.

Is America’s obsession with pumpkin spice fading? Not entirely—it’s still a favorite, but its popularity isn’t what it once was.

With the first day of fall still more than a month away (September 22nd), a recent poll reveals that 58% of Americans no longer consider pumpkin spice the top fall flavor.

In fact, it ranked only fourth overall. Here are the Top 10 fall flavors that beat it out: