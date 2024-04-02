Is Your Dog One Of The 7 Laziest Breeds On The Planet?
April 2, 2024 5:46AM EDT
If you think your dog is one of the laziest on the planet, well you may be a right. A new study has come out listing the top laziest dog breeds there are. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing! If you have a busy lifestyle and can’t handle a high energy dog or maybe you like a laidback cuddle bug, this list can help you find the perfect breed for you.
Here are the top 7 laziest dog breeds:
- Basset Hound: This breed is perfect for families looking for a loyal and affectionate companion who also enjoys lounging on the couch.
- English Bulldog: Known for being pretty low maintenance and require very little exercise.
- Pug: Pugs are brachycephalic which makes it harder for them to breath, and therefore, they can’t handle as much exercise as other dogs.
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: This breed is known for being sweethearts and just wants all the cuddles.
- Great Dane: Known for their gentle and friendly demeanor, Great Danes are also very loyal and protective and don’t require much exercise.
- Chow Chow: Very low energy breed with a protective nature.
- Shih Tzu: Playful but not especially high-energy. More of a lap dog.