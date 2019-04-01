It “Feels Like” the “Brothers” of LOCASH will keep the “Party” going

BBRYou know it “Feels Like a Party” when you’re willing to get up outrageously early to perform. That’s exactly what LOCASH did on Friday, celebrating the long-awaited release of their new album, Brothers, on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The title of the record is both a nod to the close relationship between Preston Brust and Chris Lucas and a track on the album, but it’s also more than that: The two will donate a part of their first-week album sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters as well.

You can check out LOCASH’s Good Morning America performance of their latest hit, “Feels Like a Party,” online.

The ACM-nominated duo is also keen to keep the theme going: They’ll play the Official After Party at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.