It’ll be a full-blown situation as Dustin Lynch plays mayor at Crash My Playa

ABC

Long ago, Luke Bryan proclaimed Dustin Lynch the mayor of Crash My Playa, and today, Luke and Dustin gather their kingdom together for the annual getaway vacation in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

Of course, the “Party Mode” hitmaker will once again host the pool party that forever cemented his title.

“First kickoff, yeah, [of] New Year’s is Crash My Playa,” Dustin tells ABC Audio. “You know how that’s gonna go: a week of pirating in Mexico. We’ll need a month vacation after that thing.”

“The pool situation down there,” he continues, “we started having phone calls and meetings about that show, the pool party, in July. A lot goes into putting this production on, so we don’t take it lightly. It’s a couple hours and a half of craziness, but there’s a lot of intention as it goes.”

If you’re not lucky enough to be at Crash My Playa, Dustin plans to take his famous water party from the Caribbean to Sin City.

“We’re gonna announce another Pool Situation in Vegas,” he reveals. “We’re bringin’ that monster from Mexico and putting it in Vegas for a weekend. And that’s gonna be popping off in ’23 for sure.”

Previously, Dustin’s Pool Situation in Vegas has been a sell-out.

This weekend, he’ll be hanging out with Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Lionel Richie, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice and Dylan Scott, just to name some of the Crash My Playa talent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.