It’s Bo Time: Lee Brice + Dale Earnhardt Jr. launch new Bojangles sandwiches

Country star Lee Brice and NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. have teamed up with Bojangles to launch the new Bo’s BBQ and Carolina Gold Chicken sandwiches.

“I’m pretty dang excited to partner with @Bojangles and @DaleJr to create these new Bo’s BBQ and Carolina Gold Chicken sandwiches. So good you’re gonna wanna try both [wink face emoticon]” Lee tweeted alongside the Bojangles ad.

In the commercial, Lee and Dale split the mouth-watering chicken sandwiches to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The new Bo’s BBQ and Carolina Gold Chicken sandwiches are available now at Bojangles and can be ordered in-store or via the Bojangles app.

For more information, visit bojangles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.