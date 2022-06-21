      Weather Alert

It’s Fair Season! Here’s all the area fairs.

Jun 21, 2022 @ 10:23am
It’s officially fair season.

Caroline County Agricultural Fair–  June 22nd-June 25th

Orange County Fair–  June 22nd- June 25th

Fauquier County Fair–  July 13th- July 16th

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair–  July 29th- August 7th

Prince William County Fair- (Manassas)–  August 12th- August 20th  (Tracy Byrd 8/18)

Chesterfield County Fair– August 26th- September 3rd

State Fair of Virginia– September 23rd- October 2nd

King George Fall Festival (63rd)-  October 8th

Stafford County Fair–  October 13th-October 16th

 

