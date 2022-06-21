It’s Fair Season! Here’s all the area fairs.

It’s officially fair season.
Caroline County Agricultural Fair– June 22nd-June 25th
Orange County Fair– June 22nd- June 25th
Fauquier County Fair– July 13th- July 16th
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair– July 29th- August 7th
Prince William County Fair- (Manassas)– August 12th- August 20th (Tracy Byrd 8/18)
Chesterfield County Fair– August 26th- September 3rd
State Fair of Virginia– September 23rd- October 2nd
King George Fall Festival (63rd)- October 8th
Stafford County Fair– October 13th-October 16th