It’s going to be a “Damn Good Time” with Jordan Davis

April 10, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Get ready for a “Damn Good Time” with Jordan Davis.

The singer announced on Twitter on April 10 that he’s hitting the road later this year for his Damn Good Time Tour. Named after his song “Damn Good Time,” the multiple-city trek will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31 before concluding in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 21. 

A rotating list of special guests will open for Jordan. They include Avery AnnaGabby BarrettDanielle BradberryDylan MarloweKameron MarloweJameson RodgersConner Smith and Georgia Webster.

On the music front, Jordan is rising up the country charts with his single “Next Thing You Know.” The track and “Damn Good Time” are featured on his latest album, Bluebird Days, which dropped in February.

Jordan’s fan club, The Parish, will get presale access starting Tuesday, April 11. Public sales begin Friday, April 14.

For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Jordan’s website.

