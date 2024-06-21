It’s HOT! Here’s Some Tips To Quickly Cool Down Your Car

Summer started this week, and we’re already seeing scorching hot temperatures across the country. So this could be helpful: tips on how to cool down your car in extreme heat.

In my opinion, the worst thing about summer is how hot your car gets, especially when you are in a hurry and jump in and touch the hot metal of the seatbelt! Let’s just say I have done this more times than I can count the words that come out of my mouth are not appropriate for young ears. But it’s not only that, just getting into a steamy hot car and sweating your butt off waiting for it to cool down is as bad as having to scrape ice off your car in the winter. So how can we combat car heat?

Well, here are some tips from “Consumer Reports” on how to quickly and efficiently cool down a hot car . . .

1. Start driving and turn on the air conditioner. Your car’s air conditioning works better when you’re actually driving, versus trying to cool the car by letting the AC run while you’re stationary.

2. Open all the windows for 10 to 20 seconds. It takes that long for the AC to start cooling, so you’ll be helping it cool the interior.

3. Once cold air starts flowing through the vents, roll up the front windows. Keep the rear ones cracked open for another 10 to 20 seconds to pull the cold air to the back of the car.

4. Set the AC to the lowest temp and adjust the fan speed and direction to make yourself comfortable. If you have passengers in the back seat, turn off recirculation mode so the air in the back doesn’t get stale and hot.

5. If you have a car that auto stops and starts at red lights, you might want to disable it. It saves fuel by shutting off the car’s engine when you’re stopped, but it may also shut off the car’s AC compressor.

A couple bonus tips for staying comfortable in your car in the summer include: Keeping your cabin air filter clean, since a dirty one prevents optimal airflow. And leaving a small towel or two in the car, so no one has to sit on a hot leather seat.