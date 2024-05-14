It’s never “Too Late” for Jordan Davis’ seventh #1

Jordan Davis has scored his seventh #1 hit with “Tucson Too Late.”

“Thank you to everyone at country radio, my team, and thank you to the songwriters,” shares Jordan, who co-wrote the song with Matt Jenkins, Josh Jenkins and Jacob Davis. “I will never take for granted the support you’ve all shown over and over again, especially across this latest album.”

“The risks it’s allowed me to take in my writing and music, and the creative space that freedom has kept me in, is invaluable, and I cannot thank you all enough,” he adds. “Simply put, you all have changed my life, and I can’t wait to share more music with everyone soon.”

“Tucson Too Late” is the fourth single off Jordan’s latest album, Bluebird Days, and was preceded by the Luke Bryan-assisted “Buy Dirt,” “Next Thing You Know” and “What My World Spins Around.”

Jordan’s set to take the stage as a presenter at the upcoming ACM Awards. His smash hit “Next Thing You Know” is also up for four nominations, including Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, to see Jordan on his ongoing Damn Good Time Tour and Luke Combs‘ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

