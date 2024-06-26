It’s official: Kelsea Ballerini’s dropping “Cowboys Cry Too” with Noah Kahan

It’s official, y’all: Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan have brought their friendship into the studio for a newly recorded duet.

The track’s titled “Cowboys Cry Too” and it’ll hit country radio Thursday before dropping on digital platforms Friday.

“cowboys cry too with the incredible @NoahKahan out friday. so proud and excited to release this first song in a new chapter of music,” Kelsea shares on social platforms alongside the single cover art.

While this is Kelsea and Noah’s first studio release, it’s not the first time they’ve teamed up on a song. In May, the singers joined each other onstage at the ACM Awards for a live mash-up of “Stick Season” and “Mountain with a View.”



“Cowboys Cry Too” will be the lead single off Kelsea’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. Her latest project is the acclaimed Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), which arrived in 2023.

You can presave “Cowboys Cry Too” now to get it as soon as it drops. A 22-second snippet’s also available on Kelsea’s TikTok.

