It’s time to sail on a cruise with Midland

Get ready to hop on a country music cruise with Midland.

The “Drinkin’ Problem” hitmakers have teamed up with Sixthman to set sail on The Last Resort Cruise from April 1 to April 5, 2024. The four-day cruise will depart from Miami, Florida, and sail to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, via the Norwegian Pearl.

The Last Resort Cruise will feature two special sets from Midland, along with performances from artists such as Orville Peck, Flatland Cavalry, Madeline Edwards and Stephen Wilson Jr.

“We’ve always felt like we have some of the best fans in country music, and when we were given the opportunity to curate a 4-day cruise ship with our Midlandero community, it was an easy decision,” shares Midland. “We booked an all-star lineup with some of our favorite artists and pals, we’re stocking the boat full of Insólito Tequila, and we’ll be hosting daily experiences that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s really a dream vacation and we couldn’t be more excited to set sail.”

The first round of presale signups is available now until Sunday, April 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Presale signups will close on Wednesday, April 19, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All presales will also include a cabin photo opportunity with Midland. General sales begin on Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m. ET.

For the full performance lineup, and to get tickets and more information, visit midlandcruise.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.