It’s your ‘Lucky’ day: Megan Moroney announces a new tour

Megan Moroney is spreading her good luck on the road with her newly announced The Lucky Tour.

Beginning in New York City on September 20, the 22-city trek will hit Washington, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston and other major cities, before capping it off in Atlanta on December 10.

“THE LUCKY TOUR!?!? well this is gonna be fuunnnnn,” Megan shared on Instagram.

Tickets and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale will also be available to Megan’s fan club members in select cities on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time via the code JACKPOT.

On the music front, Megan’s slated to release her highly anticipated debut album, Lucky, on May 5. The record will feature her breakout single, “Tennessee Orange.”

For tickets and a full list of tour dates, visit Megan’s website.

