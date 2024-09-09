Jackson Dean endeavored to paint life-inspired pictures with his new album

Jackson Dean‘s On The Back Of My Dreams is not just another album.

Carefully constructed by Jackson, the 13-track record is intended to take you on a contemplative journey through life, love, joy, comfort, death and everything in between.

“Some of [the tracks] are like [a] rhythm and blues/folk song kind of situation. A couple of them on there are like that. ‘[Heavens to] Betsy’ is this scoring a picture frame just like ‘Big Blue [Sky]’ is,” Jackson tells ABC Audio. “So there’s a couple in the realm of how ‘Big Blue [Sky]’ is written and the way that it’s supposed to be portrayed.”

If you’ve heard “Heavens to Betsy” on radio, you know it’s far from a lighthearted song.

“It’s a very literal song,” says Jackson. “That song is about a daddy looking down on his daughter from the outskirts of heaven. So just like ‘Big Blue [Sky],’ it’s a picture is worth a thousand words.”

On The Back Of My Dreams is available now wherever you listen to music. Its lead single, “Heavens to Betsy,” is making its way up the country charts.

Jackson’s currently opening for Lainey Wilson on her Country’s Cool Again. To catch him at an upcoming show, visit jacksondeanmusic.com.

Here’s the full track list for On The Back Of My Dreams:

“Big Blue Sky”

“Duct Tape Heart”

“Talkin’ To Backroads”

“Daddy Raised”

“Long Goodbye”

“Real Real”

“Heavens To Betsy”

“Train”

“Free”

“Sweet Appalachia”

“Jane”

“Heaven”

“Another Century”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.