Jason Aldean remembers watching the ACM Awards as a kid: “It was a big deal”

These days, Jason Aldean is celebrating the release of Macon, Georgia, a double album and the 10th full-length project of his career.
The star is one of country music’s veterans, with a total of 14 ACM trophies — including three Entertainer of the Year wins — under his belt. But he still remembers how he first got to know the awards show as a fan, when he was a little kid.
“I remember when this show would come on at my house as a kid,” Jason tells ABC Audio. “It was a big deal. Big night. We didn’t have YouTube and all these things to go and watch our artists whenever we wanted to. That was a chance for us to see them on live TV, that one time of year.”
Seeing artists like George Strait and Garth Brooks on the big stage also spurred on a then-young Jason hoping to pursue country music. Now, Jason’s paying it forward, returning to the stage as one of the genre’s biggest stars himself.
“[To] get to come back and be part of that legacy, to me, is just so cool,” he continues.
“Sometimes I don’t even know how I got here,” Jason reflects. “But I’m just thankful to get a chance to be here and be around as long as I have been.”
Jason is a three-time nominee at tonight’s show, and he’s also performing. The 2022 ACMs air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton is co-hosting the show with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.
