Jason Aldean wishes a happy 5th birthday to son Memphis: “My little rock star”

Jason Aldean and his family are celebrating a very special birthday: The singer’s son, Memphis, turns five years old today.

“Happy bday to my little rock star today,” the singer wrote on social media, alongside a carousel of photos showing Memphis through the years. The snapshots show Memphis hanging out in the water, chilling on a couch with a large stuffed deer and posing for photos with his parents: Jason and wife Brittany Aldean.

“5 years ago I was blessed with my only son and it has been an honor being his daddy and watching him grow,” Jason continued. “You are a special lil guy and we love u more than you will ever know. Happy bday Bubba.”

Brittany also commemorated Memphis’ birthday on her social media, sharing a video montage of Memphis through the years set to “Your Mama,” a song that Jason released as part of his 2022 Georgia album.

“Jason cut this song about me and my baby because our bond is a special one,” she wrote. “There’s just something amazing about a mama/son relationship. I never knew how much I needed him till he came into this world.”

Jason and Brittany are also parents to a daughter, three-year-old Navy. Jason also has two teenage daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery.