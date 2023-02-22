93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jason Aldean’s closing in on album #11

February 22, 2023 5:00PM EST
Brent Harrington/CBS

Jason Aldean continues to update his fans as he works on his eleventh studio album.

“Day 2 in the studio!” he posted Tuesday evening. “We cut 9 songs in 2 days and we recorded some [fire] today… Can’t wait for u guys to hear what we’ve been working on.”

As he’d done the day prior, Jason also included a series of black-and-white pictures from the studio, including one where he’s matter-of-factly flipping off the photographer.

Jason’s current Macon, Georgia double album includes his hit “That’s What Tequila Does,” which is in country’s top five right now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

