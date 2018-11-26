Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany launches “practical and comfy” clothing line

ABC/Image Group LA)Brittany Aldean has created a new clothing line designed specifically for the winter season. The Brittany Aldean Collection officially launched this week with a limited Holiday Capsule Collection.

“As a pregnant mom, I wanted to start my first clothing line with practical and comfy pieces that I can easily move around in while still looking cute during the holidays,” Jason Aldean’s wife says in a statement. “I can’t wait until we get to expand the line next year.”

The new wardrobe line is described as a “cozy collection” and includes accessories and lounge wear that are perfect for the holidays. Custom-print lounge sets, sweatshirts, PJs, beanies, scarves and an exclusive candle are currently available. Brittany will expand her collection with a full clothing line launch in 2019.

In celebration of the new line, Brittany will host a pop-up shop on December 7 in New York City. Guests will have the chance to shop while enjoying s’mores and hot cocoa. For more information and to purchase tickets to the launch event, visit the shop’s website.

Jason and Brittany are currently expecting their second child together. The baby, a girl they’ve named Navy Rome, is due in February. They also have a son, Memphis, who’ll turn one next month.