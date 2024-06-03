93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jelly Roll + Ashley McBryde are your 2024 ‘CMA Fest’ hosts

June 3, 2024 9:18AM EDT
Courtesy of Robby Klein/ABC

Can’t make it to Nashville for this year’s CMA Fest? Fret not, ABC is bringing it to you with its annual CMA Fest television special.

Airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, the three-hour concert event will be hosted by first-time hosting pair Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

A press release teases that viewers can expect “never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s most exciting acts.” 

The full performance lineup will be revealed soon.

In the meantime, for more information on the upcoming CMA Fest happening in Nashville June 6-9, head to cmafest.com.

