Jelly Roll celebrates ‘Whitsitt Chapel’ on ‘GMA’

Jelly Roll appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday, June 2, to celebrate his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Out now, the 13-track collection features its lead single, “Need A Favor,” which Jelly performed on the morning show. Prior to that, the singer chatted about his Nashville roots and what it’s like playing sold-out shows for fans.

Earlier this week, Jelly’s inspiring ABC News Studios-produced documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, premiered on Hulu.

Jelly’s highly anticipated Backroad Baptism Tour kicks off July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi. For the full list of tour dates and tickets, visit jellyroll615.com.

Whitsitt Chapel is available now wherever you listen to music, with exclusive box bundles available at Jelly’s merch store.

