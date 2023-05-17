Jelly Roll cried after watching a teaser of his documentary

“No stone will be left unturned in my life,” Jelly Roll says of his upcoming ABC News Studios-presented documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Set to premiere on Hulu on May 30, the documentary will chronicle the Nashville native’s life from his early years battling addiction and mental health struggles to adulthood and achieving music superstar status.

“I mean, we got gritty, we got in the trenches together. We let [the producers] get access to the stuff that artists are afraid to let people get access to,” Jelly Roll recently told ABC Audio. “And we told the truth. I’m nervous, but I am excited.”

Additionally, Jelly Roll: Save Me will spotlight the singer’s philanthropic efforts and feature footage of him visiting the juvenile detention facility he spent time at.

“My whole mission in life is to touch people. I just want to help people, man. I want to help those that feel helpless because I felt helpless for so long. And I think this documentary is really going to get into the weeds of that,” Jelly Roll shares.

“But this documentary was also really eye-opening for me because sometimes I don’t understand the impact I’m having,” he adds. “I get to see just a minute teaser of this documentary and I cried. I mean, I cried. I cried for like 20 minutes after I watched it.”

Jelly Roll’s highly anticipated debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, drops June 2, and can be preordered and presaved now.

