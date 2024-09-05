Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan lead 2025 Stagecoach Festival lineup

The full lineup for the 2025 Stagecoach Festival has been unveiled.

Slated for April 25-27, the three-day festival will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs, and features a slew of country artists including Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, George Birge, Conner Smith, Chayce Beckham, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha, Drake Milligan, Tracy Lawrence and Crystal Gayle.

“Last year I got to play Stagecoach for the first time and it was incredible,” shares Jelly, who’s readying to make his headlining debut at the iconic festival. “And I didn’t just get to play. I got to hang out as a fan of artists I love and take my daughter to see some of the best entertainers in our format. Coming back to headline Stagecoach this year is a dream-but I’ll be attending as a fan this year as well, so get ready. See you in April.”

Luke adds, “Super pumped to be coming back to headline Stagecoach. It was one of the most memorable parts of the year when we did it in 2022, so really glad they’re having us back for round 2. We’re gonna have a blast.”

For the full lineup, visit stagecoachfestival.com. Passes go on sale Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT.

