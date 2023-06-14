93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jelly Roll scores big with ‘Whitsitt Chapel’

June 14, 2023 2:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jelly Roll‘s Whitsitt Chapel debuted at #3 on Billboard‘s all-genre 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Jelly earned “90,000 equivalent album units,” making it his “biggest week yet and first top 40-charting release” in his career.

Billboard further broke down Jelly’s album sales, which were contributed to by three vinyl LPs, a signed CD, a regular CD, discounted digital album, box sets and merch bundles, among others.

“Thank y’all! WE DID IT! Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs,” Jelly wrote on Instagram. “I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow ….” 

Fellow country artist Bailey Zimmerman congratulated Jelly in the comments, writing, “THIS IS HUGE. CONGRATS MY BROTHER [fire emoji].”

Jelly’s currently in the top 10 on the country charts with his single “Need a Favor.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burnin It DownJason Aldean
10:03pm
Tenneessee OrangeMegan Moroney
10:00pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
9:57pm
Everythings Gonna Be AlrightDavid Lee Murphy Ft Kenny Chesney
9:53pm
John Deere GreenJoe Diffie 2017
9:49pm
View Full Playlist