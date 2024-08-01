Jelly Roll’s finally dropping new song, “Liar”

Jelly Roll will release his new track, “Liar,” on Friday.

The song, which renounces the evil works of the devil of drug addiction and chasing riches, will also have a music video that’ll premiere Friday at 5 a.m. CT on CMT.

If you’re wondering why “Liar” sounds familiar, it’s because Jelly debuted it live onstage at the 2024 ACM Awards in May.

While you wait for the full song to drop, check out a preview clip on YouTube and watch a snippet of the “Liar” music video on Jelly’s Instagram.

“Liar” will join “I Am Not Okay” as the first previews of Jelly’s forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.