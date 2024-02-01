93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jelly Roll’s shocked about his tattoos in Super Bowl commercial

February 1, 2024 3:00PM EST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

It’s no secret that Jelly Roll‘s face tattoos have become synonymous with his appearance. But in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, the “Save Me” singer is changing things up by playing a character who’s horrified by them.

Premiering on Billboard, the 15-second ad opens with Jelly putting toiletries back into a bathroom mirror cabinet before his jaw drops when he sees the tattoos on his face.

“What happened to my face?! Are these tattoos?! They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!” Jelly exclaims in bewilderment while touching his face.

The ad’s slogan then appears across the screen: “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.”

Super Bowl 58 airs live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

On the music front, Jelly’s latest single, “Halfway to Hell,” is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thank God For YouSawyer Brown 1993
11:56pm
Hotel KeyOld Dominion
11:53pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
11:49pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
11:46pm
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
11:37pm
View Full Playlist