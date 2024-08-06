93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell could team up for JJ Abrams, and more

August 6, 2024 8:30AM EDT
Deadline reports Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and TwistersGlen Powell are finalizing deals to co-star in an upcoming yet-to-be-titled JJ Abrams movie. Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Twisters, currently in theaters, stars Powell opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones. Ortega will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, set to hit theaters Sept. 6 …

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and her production company Fifth Chance production are teaming up with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey for the upcoming comedy Par for the Course, according to Variety. Brunson co-wrote the film with Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan and stars alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s Stephanie Hsu. Plot details have not been revealed …

Actor, comedian and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong has been tapped to star in an episode of Fox’s Accused for the show’s upcoming second season, according to Variety. Jeong will play a “kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife’s secret past” in the episode titled “Eugene’s Story.” Other season 2 guest stars include Nick Cannon, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Accused returns Oct. 1 …

 

