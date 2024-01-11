Jeremy Renner returns to work on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ a year after near-fatal accident

With a smiling photo of himself on location Wednesday, Jeremy Renner told his fans he’s back at work on the gritty drama Mayor of Kingstown — nearly a year to the day he was almost killed in a snowplow accident.

“Day one on set … nervous today,” the two-time Oscar nominee said. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.” He tagged both the show’s Instagram and that of Paramount+.

For its part, the streaming service replied by teasing, “It’s going to be the best season yet.”

Renner plays bruising town fixer Mike McLusky on the show, which was co-created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan.

The series centers on Mike and his family, “power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.”

The second season of the acclaimed drama is one of the top performing original dramas on the streaming service overall — third, in fact, behind hitmaker Sheridan’s own 1923 and Tulsa King.

Renner was gravely injured when he was pulled under a snowplow outside of his Nevada home on January 1, 2023. He suffered dozens of broken bones and other injuries, and has tracked his miraculous recovery over the year on social media.

Even in the earliest days of Renner’s recovery, he was also on socials promoting Mayor of Kingstown‘s second season premiere, which was weeks after his accident, on January 15 of last year.

