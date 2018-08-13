Jessica’s first day of school photo! Have a great 2018-2019 school season. By Jessica Cash | Aug 13, 2018 @ 5:57 AM This is one of my favorite childhood photo’s. I was the only one heading back to school without books or a lunchbox. Do you take a first day of school photo of your kids? SHARE RELATED CONTENT A 1990’s Joe Diffie! When is the last time you saw him? It’s the best of the summer! How has your success of watermelon buying been? It’s Metro Diner’s “Fried Chicken & Waffle” Day. Jessica’s winnings from her award winning Fredericksburg Fair apple pie. What’s the word that bugs you enough to have people put money in the jar? (The swear word jar) I pick up my blue ribbon today!