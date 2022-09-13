Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker & more to participate in PBA bowling tournament

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen is combining his love of music and bowling in a special event.

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is hosting a celebrity tournament featuring Jimmie, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and more. On October 5, the singers will head down to Bowlero Matthews in North Carolina, where they’ll compete against professional bowlers including Pete Weber, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell and A.J. Johnson.

The artists will each be paired with a PBA bowler in the main tournament and the Celebrity Super Clash, where each singer will roll one shot; the lowest scorer of each round is eliminated until there is one winner.

Jimmie, Chris and Chuck Wicks will also perform.

“Since the moment my friend Cortland Finnegan introduced me to bowling, I’ve been hooked. I’ve been a fan of the PBA for years as a viewer, but I’m excited for the next part of my journey with the PBA, and that is to make bowling a worldwide sport with the same respect that’s given to basketball, baseball, and football,” Jimmie says in a statement.

The tournament takes place on October 5 and will air October 16 on Fox.

