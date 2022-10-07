Jimmie Allen hosts the PBA Challenge tournament to celebrate his love of bowling

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen’s quickly working his way into multiple hyphenate status as a singer, Dancing With the Stars contestant and children’s book author — and now he’s adding “pro bowler” to his resume.

The singer hosted his own Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge Presented by Bowlero earlier this week in North Carolina, bringing together some of his talented pals to hit the lanes with professional bowlers.

Among the amateur bowlers were rapper Nelly, comedian Hannibal Burress, famed NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens and country duo Neon Union. Of course, the pros showed up too: Professional Bowlers Association stars Bella Castillo, Kyle Troup, Sean Rash, Ronnie Russell and AJ Johnson all turned out to play.

It’s no secret that Jimmie loves to bowl — he says it’s a passion he developed during the COVID-19 pandemic — and he’s continuing to pursue the sport, even hoping to join the PBA in 2023.

If you’re wondering how Jimmie’s playing stacked up against those bowling greats, you won’t have to wait too much longer to find out: the event will be televised on Fox on October 16. Jimmie rounded out the evening with a performance, sharing the stage with Neon Union and fellow country star Chris Young.

