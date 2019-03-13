Jimmie Allen to play “GMA” on Thursday

ABC/Image Group LA – Fresh off his debut appearance at the Country to Country festival in London, Jimmie Allen is headed to New York City to play Good Morning America.

The “Best Shot” hitmaker will perform the track “21” from his Mercury Lane album on GMA on Thursday. You can watch for him starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

Meanwhile, his latest single, “Make Me Want To,” is climbing the country chart. Next month, Jimmie competes for New Male Artist of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

