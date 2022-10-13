Jimmie Allen’s a perfect fit for Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour: “He already dresses the part”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood kicks off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour this Saturday with a stop in Greenville, South Carolina, and fans can expect a fair bit of glam and drama from the show. After all, with a tour name like that, you’ve got to rock some denim and rhinestones onstage, right?

Fortunately, Carrie’s got it covered in the glam department. She’s also bringing the talented and stylish Jimmie Allen on the road with her as an opening act.

“He looks the part. He dresses the part already,” Carrie says ahead of opening night. “…He’s been rocking denim and rhinestones for years.”

But that’s not the only thing that makes Jimmie a great fit for the Denim & Rhinestones tour: He’s an in-demand — and fast-rising — name in country music with #1 hits to his name and a string of diverse projects and skill sets already under his belt.

“I feel like everything about him just fits,” Carrie continues. “He’s super talented. I respect him as an artist. He’s got a lot of heat on him right now. So I feel like it’s going to be fun, just to watch where his career goes on its own.”

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour will be a lengthy adventure, with dates on the books stretching well into 2023. Carrie and Jimmie will wrap their glammed-up show in mid-March with an arena date in Seattle.

