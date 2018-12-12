Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” rebounds for a third week at #1, putting him in the company of FGL and Blake Shelton

ABC/Image Group LAAfter falling to #2 last week, Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot” returns to the top of Billboards Country Airplay chart for its third week at #1.

It’s a rarity for a song to return to the top of the country chart after it’s started its descent. The last time that happened was back in 2008 with Jimmy Wayne’s “Do You Believe Me Now.”

“Seeing the resurgence of ‘Best Shot’… is a testament to how great of a team I have,” Jimmie observes. “They have continued to fight for this song when so many others would have given up.”

It’s even more of a rarity for a new artist to spend three weeks at the top with their debut single. The last time that occurred was in 2012 with Florida Georgia Line and “Cruise.”

To find a solo male artist who accomplished that feat, you have to go back even farther: Blake Shelton did it in 2001 with “Austin.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Swerve” in Sin City: Florida Georgia Line wraps Vegas residency as they ready the release of album #4 What Makes You Country? Luke Bryan’s sons Bo and Tate demonstrate the answer in new video “Take It from Me,” Jordan Davis is 2018’s Top New Artist, according to “Billboard” Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson & Kelly Clarkson join Jimmy Fallon & The Roots for a mashup of their hits We wish you a “Country Christmas”: CMA delivers the Christmas cheer on its 9th ABC special Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina join the West Coast party on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”