Jimmy Fallon taking Fridays off from ‘The Tonight Show’

September 6, 2024 4:50PM EDT
NBCUniversal

For the upcoming season, Jimmy Fallon is going to join his late night colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers by taking Fridays off. 

The Hollywood Reporter says The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will move to a four-day-a-week schedule, as opposed to the five-day shooting schedule he’s kept for years. 

Most late night shows have been airing repeats on Fridays, even Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, but Fallon’s show had resisted the trend. 

The trade suspects NBC’s belt-tightening was behind the decision due to shifting viewer habits. As THR reported, that was behind the decision to clip Meyers’ Late Show house band and CBS’ move not to replace The Late Late Show with James Corden with another chat show, and instead air the cheaper-to-produce game show @Midnight in its place.

He may be a day short, but Fallon recently re-upped his contract through 2028. 

