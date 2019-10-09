Join Jessica Cash at noon October 17 to tie a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness.
Please join us at Mary Washington House at 1200 Charles Street in Fredericksburg at noon on Thursday, October 17 to tie a pink ribbon to the fence to bring visibility to breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We also want you to sign the Book of Honor and Remembrance. My “In The Community” guests this week are Ann Darron, Executive Director of The Washington Heritage House. Michelle Hamilton, The Manager of Mary Washington House, and Carla Butchered, Physicians Liaison for Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg. Listen here.